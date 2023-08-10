Global Veterinary Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary services market size is predicted to reach $193.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the veterinary services market is due to global meat production. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary services market share. Major players in the veterinary services market include IDEXX Laboratories, Pets at Home Group PLC, National Veterinary Associates, Greencross Limited, Qiagen N.V., CVS Group Plc.

Veterinary Services Market Segments

• By Type: Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

• By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Type of Service: Onsite, Offsite

• By Geography: The global veterinary services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary services refer to a type of service that is engaged in providing veterinary services to pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks, including animal hospitals and veterinary clinics that provide consultation services, treatment, and curative medicines to animals to improve their health and life cycles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

