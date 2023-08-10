( Video) MEK Resistance Units expand activities despite oppressive measures by Iran’s regime

Resistance Units, a network of activists inside Iran affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), have expanded their activities across the country despite a wave of executions and repressive measures by the regime. The MEK Resistance Units projected images of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi in different cities on the anniversary of the Constitutional Revolution. MEK Resistance Units recorded video messages in which they declared that they will represent the MEK and the Iranian Resistance in the streets, in their protests, and in their endeavors to overthrow the regime and bring freedom to Iran. Ebrahim Fayyaz said, “History repeats itself, and I think the PMOI will probably return.” He admitted that the youth have turned away from the regime and are gravitating to the PMOI and added, “The Islamic Republic is not transparent to the new generation." All of Khomeini’s subsequent atrocities, from the daily executions of 1981 to the massacre of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners, and the continuation of these crimes by Khomeini’s criminal remnants were the continuation of his war to eradicate the PMOI.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Resistance Units, a network of activists inside Iran affiliated with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , have expanded their activities across the country despite a wave of executions and repressive measures by the regime against political activists.The MEK Resistance Units projected images of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and National Council of Resistance of Iran – (NCRI) president-elect Maryam Rajavi in different cities on the anniversary of the Constitutional Revolution.In Tehran, the images of Iranian Resistance leaders were projected on Karim Khan Street and Farhan Boulevard in Saadat Abad. In Yazd, central Iran, the image of the Resistance leaders was projected on Enghelab Street. In Kashan, central Iran, the images were projected on Resalat Street. Similar activities were reported in Kermanshah, Shiraz, Qom, Aligudarz, and Dehdasht.The Resistance Units also sent video messages, in which they responded to a summons that the regime’s judiciary to prosecute 104 MEK members. The regime, which has marked its history with the execution of tens of thousands of MEK members and supporters, has called for the Iranian Resistance members to present their lawyers to represent them in court.In response, MEK Resistance Units recorded video messages in which they declared that they will represent the MEK and the Iranian Resistance in the streets, in their protests, and in their endeavors to overthrow the regime and bring freedom to Iran.Resistance Units in Tehran, Tabriz, Qazvin, Karaj, Mashhad, Kerman, Kerend, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Ahvaz, Bumehen, Mazandaran, Zahedan, Rudehen, Shahr-e Kord, Khorram Abad, and Hamedan declared their support for the MEK and their determination to overthrow the regime.At the same time, the Resistance Units held activities in different cities, declaring their support for the MEK and the Ten-Point Plan of Maryam Rajavi and the vision to establish a democratic republic of Iran. The Resistance Units installed posters in different cities at the cusp of the anniversary of the 2022 nationwide protests, declaring their resolve to continue their activities against the regime.“Rebels will be victorious,” the Resistance Units wrote, quoting Massoud Rajavi. “We will turn every district, every alley, every home, and every shop into a stronghold of resistance.”The activities spread across different cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, Tabriz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj, Ramsar, Lahijan, Rasht, Shahin Shahr, Qom, Noshahr, Bushehr, Zanjan, Arak, Kermanshah, Ilam, and Mahabad.The growing activities of the Resistance Units and the influence of the MEK have caused concern among regime officials. In a recent roundtable, regime authorities warned about the role that the MEK is playing in Iran and anti-regime protests.Over the past 44 years, the mullahs’ regime has consistently led efforts to pretend that the PMOI has no base or importance inside the country, spending exorbitant sums and using all sorts of tricks with an army of domestic and foreign mercenaries and so-called “journalists friends” and lobbyists. These efforts have been happening in parallel to the massacre of MEK supporters and members across Iran and extensive efforts to carry out terrorist activities against them across the world.On August 2, IRNA, the Iranian regime’s official news agency, organized a roundtable with five of the regime’s so-called “experts” on the occasion of releasing a new book, the latest chapter in the regime’s endless demonization campaign against the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK).The participants confessed to important points about the PMOI. It is worth noting that these individuals are security and propaganda officials, and sometimes interrogators and torturers of the regime’s suppression apparatus. But the regime’s news agency, as usual, presented them with titles such as university professor, history researcher, and author.Mohammad Atrianfar asked the question: “Why is the PMOI so important? What kept it alive?”Other participants in the roundtable each tried to answer this question.Ebrahim Fayyaz said, “History repeats itself, and I think the PMOI will probably return.” He admitted that the youth have turned away from the regime and are gravitating to the PMOI and added, “Unfortunately, the Islamic Republic is not transparent to the new generation and has not been able to explain this to the youth.The fact that the PMOI is structurally still alive and a group [of people] want to join them shows that it is not just because of the support of the United States and Britain.We haven’t yet destroyed the PMOI.” Of course, regime authorities always have to rehash debunked claims of associating the PMOI with foreign powers, because not doing so would further drive the point that the PMOI is a movement rooted in the Iranian society.“The fact that the PMOI are alive today should be important for the government and should be examined to better understand it,” Fayyaz said.Mohammad Quchani made the point that “the PMOI has split the country.” His later explanation and the phrase “dual government and opposition” made clear that he meant that the PMOI has polarized the society between the people and resistance on the one hand, and the ruling regime on the other.Quchani said, “We have to know that the Mojahedin-e Khalgh issue is the issue of our day and it is not just a historical issue.” He implicitly admitted that the PMOI is a key player in leading protests against the regime, saying that “wherever the people’s rightful protests were diverted, the organization was involved.” Of course, by “diverted,” he refers to slogans that call for the overthrow of the entire regime, which are being chanted by millions of people in Iran. He also said, “The separation of clergy and state from the people is the work of this organization.” He concluded by stressing the urgency of dealing with the Iranian Resistance: “So the issue of the PMOI is today’s issue.”Abbas Salimi Namin summarized the discussions of the roundtable as such: “Our main issue in the country is the PMOI and we must address it.”The fact that the mullahs’ dictatorship and its security and propaganda officials are admitting that the PMOI is the regime’s main issue is like rediscovering fire. Nonetheless, it is essential, in that it is a clear admission of the failure of the regime’s primary strategy against the PMOI.Over the past 44 years, the mullahs’ regime has consistently led efforts to pretend that the PMOI has no base or importance inside the country, spending exorbitant sums and using all sorts of tricks with an army of domestic and foreign mercenaries and so-called “journalists friends” and lobbyists.But now, the reality of the intense political situation and turbulent times and the continuous uprisings, and the looming threat of the regime’s overthrow has forced it to admit that “the problem of PMOI is our problem today.”But the larger reality is that the PMOI has been the regime’s main problem, and the main obstacle to Ruhollah Khomeini the Iranian people’s revolution since the first day of the 1979 revolution.In 1979, Khomeini himself explained his war against the PMOI in an audiotape circling between the IRGC and his plainclothes thugs. A year later, in July 1980, he made the war public, saying: “Our enemy is not in the US, not in the USSR, not in Kurdistan, but here in front of our eyes in this very Tehran.”All of Khomeini’s subsequent atrocities, from the daily executions of 1981 to the massacre of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners, and the continuation of these crimes by Khomeini’s criminal remnants were the continuation of his war to eradicate the PMOI.Therefore, the statements of the regime’s “experts” are an inevitable admission of strategic defeat against the PMOI as the main enemy and adversary of religious tyranny; a confession to the victories of the Iranian people and their resistance movement against the regime in their uprisings inside Iran and their achievements across the globe.However, the growing ranks and activities of the MEK Resistance Units are testament to the utter defeat of the regime and the people’s nearing victory to achieve freedom in their country.

