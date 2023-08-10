Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agricultural pheromones market size is predicted to reach $7.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.5%.

The growth in the agricultural pheromones market is due to the growing awareness of the risks of chemical pesticides. North America region is expected to hold the largest agricultural pheromones market share. Major players in the agricultural pheromones market analysis include ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd., BASF SE, Bio Controle, Biobest Group NV, Novagrica, Pherobank BV, Provivi Inc., Russell IPM, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd.

Agricultural Pheromones Market Segments

• By Type: Sex Pheromones, Aggregation pheromones, Other Types

• By Function: Detection And Monitoring, Mass trapping, Mating disruption, Other Functions

• By Crop Type: Field Crops, Vegetables, Orchard Crops, Other Crop Types

• By Mode of Application: Dispensers, Traps, Sprayers

• By Geography: The global agricultural pheromones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The agricultural pheromones are chemical substances generated by animals and insects that aid in social interaction. These pheromones are released by insects to find food and attract partners. Synthetic pheromones are used to change the behavior of pests and are used to trap insects or pests which destroy crops.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Agricultural Pheromones Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

