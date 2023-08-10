Demographic statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2023

Submit Release
MACAU, August 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-June 2023 increased by 5,200 quarter-to-quarter to 678,800, mainly attributable to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (361,900) accounting for 53.3% of the total population.

A total of 920 live births were delivered in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 67 quarter-to-quarter. Male babies totalled 473 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 105.8, corresponding to 105.8 male babies per 100 female babies. In the first half of 2023, a total of 1,907 live births were recorded, down by 258 year-on-year.

Mortality dropped by 616 quarter-to-quarter to 604 in the second quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (214), Diseases of the Circulatory System (140) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (96). In the first half of 2023, mortality totalled 1,824, an increase of 568 year-on-year.

In the second quarter of 2023, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (709) decreased by 189 quarter-to-quarter, while individuals newly granted right of abode (198) increased by 12. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at end-period (165,273) went up by 10,615.

A total of 787 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the second quarter, down by 28 quarter-to-quarter. In the first half of 2023, there were 1,602 cases of marriage registration, an increase of 136 year-on-year.

