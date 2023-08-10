Be wary of phishing SMS from Apple to prevent account theft

MACAU, August 10 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has uncovered phishing SMS messages with unidentified links from scammers impersonating Apple Inc. These fake messages claim that the recipients' Apple accounts have logged in from another location, and they have to click the embedded links to proceed with two-way verification.

The links lead victims to a fake website that resembles Apple's official website. If they are not careful and input their personal information on the fake website, their Apple accounts may be stolen, and they may incur losses.

The Judiciary Police advises the public to: