Food Safety Testing Market Rise at an Impressive CAGR of 7.2% & valued at $37.5 Billion By 2031

Food Safety Testing Market

The growing population, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Food Safety Testing industry was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $37.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers. The food standards agency (FSA) specifies two main types of food frauds namely, sale of food that is unfit and another fraud includes potentially harmful foods with deliberate mis-description of ingredients or composition.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

ALS Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories

AsureQuality Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

Bureau Veritas SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

DNV AS

The report analyzes these key players of the global food safety testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

By technology, the PCR-based assay segment had the largest share in 2021 and is expected to have the largest market share in 2031 due to real-time polymerase chain reaction. Moreover, polymerase chain reaction is a quick and inexpensive quantitative method for determining the quantity of certain DNA-segments present in samples, which aids in detecting both purposeful and incidental food adulterations caused by biological contaminants. In addition, polymerase chain reaction technology is used extensively throughout the product development process in the agricultural biotechnology sector. The technique is typically used to identify whether or not a product sample contains genetically modified material as well as to calculate how much of it is contained in a product in the food safety testing market.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021 i.e., $6,830.4 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $13,339.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as the U.S. dominates the regional market for food safety testing due to the country's high demand for food safety equipment. By offering specific product lines and higher-quality workmanship along with cutting-edge marketing and manufacturing techniques, the manufacturers of food safety testing equipment are expected to attempt to recapture the North American market. The increase in disposable income in Canada is expected to cause the demand for food safety testing in the area to grow. In the U.S. each year, foodborne infections are thought to cause 9.4 million cases and 1351 fatalities, according to MDPI.

By type, pathogen had the largest food safety testing market share in 2021 with a CAGR of 7.1%. In addition, quick pathogen testing methods have become very common in the food business. New developments in sensors, tests based on antibodies, and techniques for genetic amplification are a few of these techniques. Furthermore, traditional plating including enrichment requires longer duration than other methods, hence, such drawback in the method creates opportunities for the player to offer more enhanced service in this market . While preserving a high level of specificity and sensitivity, genetic amplification techniques such as PCR and nucleic acid sequence-based amplification have drastically decreased assay durations (NASBA). Whereas most antibody testing cannot, these techniques can discriminate between species that are closely related in the food safety testing market.

