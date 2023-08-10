Strategic Analysis of the Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market 2023: Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

IVF

Rising infertility rates among couples in Europe due to factors like lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancies, & medical conditions drive the demand for IVF.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market refers to the industry that focuses on providing assisted reproductive technology (ART) services, specifically in vitro fertilization, within the European region. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in vitro. The process involves stimulating a woman's ovulatory, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries, and letting sperm fertilize them in a liquid in a laboratory. IVF is one of the widely used treatments to assist couples with infertility issues, which is a key factor that drives the growth of the IVF services Market in Europe.

The Europe IVF market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to several factors. These include increasing infertility rates, delayed childbearing, rising awareness about fertility treatments, advancements in IVF technology, and supportive government policies and regulations. Europe has a high demand for IVF services, and countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are prominent players in this market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐕𝐅) 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Institut Marquès (Spain)

• IVI-RMA Global (Spain)

• Bourn Hall Clinic (United Kingdom)

• Care Fertility (United Kingdom)

• Groupe Clinique Belledonne (France)

• Fertility Center Berlin (Germany)

• ReproMed Ireland (Ireland)

• Unita (Italy)

• EUGIN Group (Spain)

• Fertility Partnership (United Kingdom)

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐈𝐕𝐅) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

By End Users (Value and Volume)

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Cycle Type (Value and Volume)

• Fresh Cycle (Non-Donor)

• Thawed IVF Cycle (Non-Donor)

• Donor Egg IVF Cycle

By Cycle Type Country Level Analysis (Value and Volume)

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Denmark

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

The growing trends of delayed pregnancy have steadily increased across Europe and other countries. In older women, eggs produced by the reproductive system are less efficient for the process of fertilization with the male spermatozoa, resulting in risk of genetic disorders. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of fertilization in the age group of 35–39 years through IVF is considerably high.

IVF techniques play a significant role in addressing infertility. The success rates in Denmark range from 26% to 29% for patients in the age group of 25–37 years. The pregnancy rate is 12–16% for the age group of 37-45 years; however, clinicians claim that there are more chances of miscarriage in this age group, resulting in birth rate of about 8–10%. A single standard IVF cycle in Denmark costs approximately $4,800, which is less than that in the rest of European countries. However, these costs are higher as compared to that in Russia and Spain.

