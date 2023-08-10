Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace fasteners market size is predicted to reach $10.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The growth in the aerospace fasteners market is due to the global air travel industry has increased rapidly as the standard of living of people. Europe region is expected to hold the largest aerospace fasteners market share. Major players in the aerospace fasteners market analysis include NAFCO, LISI Aerospace, MS Aerospace, Trimas, PCC, National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation, TFI Aerospace Corporation, TPS Aviation Inc.

Aerospace Fasteners Market Segments

• By Product: Screws, Nuts and Bolts, Washers, Rivets

• By Platform: Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft

• By Material: Aluminium, Titanium, Alloy Steel

• By End-Use: Commercial, Defence

• By Geography: The global aerospace fasteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aerospace fasteners refer to raw materials such as screws, and pins, which mechanically fix or join two or more components of an aircraft together. They are durable and secure and aid in enhancing the aircraft’s efficiency while reducing its overall weight. They are commonly manufactured using aluminum, titanium, and steel, owing to the high tensile/shear strength and corrosion resistance of these metals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aerospace Fasteners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

