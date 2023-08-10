3D IC Market Size is Skyrocketing to $51.81 Billion by 2030 with 20.0% CAGR

3D IC Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030

Rise in demand for internet of things (IoT) technology and technological advancements in 3D packaging technology drive the growth of the global 3D IC market.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "3D IC Market by Type (Stacked 3D and Monolithic 3D), Component (Through-Silicon Via (TSV), Through Glass Via (TGV), and Silicon Interposer), Application (Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, and Others), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Military & Aerospace, Medical Devices, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global 3D IC industry was accounting for $9.18 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $51.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand for internet of things (IoT) technology, growing trend of miniaturization of electronics devices, and technological advancements in 3D packaging technology drive the growth of the global 3D IC market. However, high initial capital investment and high cost of materials hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of fan-out wafer level packaging technology is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

By type, the stacked 3D segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global 3D IC market, due to increase in advancements in semiconductor technology and increased demand for 3D stacked ICs. However, the monolithic 3D segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, as it enables multiple transistor layers above a single substrate.

The MEMS/sensors segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the MEMS/sensors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period, as they enable the fabrication of relatively thin devices with small footprints and electrical interconnects with small parasitic capacitance. However, the logic segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global 3D IC market, owing to rise in popularity of 3D integrated circuits because of their potential benefits.

Asia- Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global 3D IC market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to high demand for automated switching devices and power modules and rise in demand for high voltage operating devices. The report includes analysis of other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Major market players

• Amkor Technology (U.S.)

• United Microelectronics Corp ((Taiwan))

• ASE Group (Taiwan)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

• Xilinx Inc. (U.S.)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan).

