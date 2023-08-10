Theme Park Vacation Market Radiates with a Steady 6.0% CAGR, Projected to Attain $74.7 Bn by 2026

Theme Park Vacation market

Adventure Park segments dominates the global Theme Park Vacation market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Theme Park Vacation Market by Type, Age Group, Traveler Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global theme park vacation market size was valued at $47.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows, and other relevant activities. Theme parks emphasizes on one central theme around which landscape, shows, architecture, food services, costumed personnel, rides, and retailing are orchestrated.

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6045

List of leading players: There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the Theme Park Vacation Market

Walt Disney Attraction

Merlin Entertainment Group

Universal Parks and Resorts

Oct Parks China

Fantawild

Chimelong Group

Six Flags Inc.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Seaworld Parks & Entertainment

Parques Reunidos

Key Findings Of Theme Park Vacation Market:

Based on type, the adventure park segment dominates the global theme park vacation market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the theme park vacation market forecast period.

Depending on age group, spending by millennials segment accounted for highest share in the theme park vacation market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

By traveler type, the group segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, North America accounted for about 57.9% theme park vacation market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Theme Park Vacation Market by Type, Age Group, Traveler Type, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global theme park vacation market size was valued at $47.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $74.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. Theme park is as an outdoor attraction, which combines rides, shows, and other relevant activities. Theme parks emphasizes on one central theme around which landscape, shows, architecture, food services, costumed personnel, rides, and retailing are orchestrated.

Key Findings Of Theme Park Vacation Market:

Based on type, the adventure park segment dominates the global theme park vacation market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the theme park vacation market forecast period.

Depending on age group, spending by millennials segment accounted for highest share in the theme park vacation market analysis in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

By traveler type, the group segment was the major shareholder in 2018, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Region wise, North America accounted for about 57.9% theme park vacation market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @checkout link

:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d10419a441f3b6bc005bff9f814dde14



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q2. What is the market value of Theme Park Vacation market in 2019?

Q3. Does the Theme Park Vacation company is profiled in the report?

Q4. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Theme Park Vacation market?

Q5. How the segments growing in Theme Park Vacation market report?

Q6. Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Theme Park Vacation market report?

Q7. Which are the key markets trending in the Theme Park Vacation market?

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market evolution/industry roadmap

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Consumer shifting experience from product to experience

3.4.1.2. Innovation and Redesign

3.4.1.3. Tourism

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Increase in accidents

3.4.2.2. Government rules and regulation

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Expanding themes / Inclusion of new ideas

3.4.3.2. Boost the opportunity with Destination Planning

3.4.3.3. Edutainment

CHAPTER 4: THEME PARK VACATION MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. ADVENTURE PARK

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. WATER PARK

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Theme Park Vacation Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6045?reqfor=covid

Similar Reports :-

Travel Retail Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-retail-market

Culinary Tourism Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/culinary-tourism-market-A06326

France Luxury Travel Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-luxury-travel-market-A13429