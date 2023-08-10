IO-Link Market Size Scaling Up to a Dazzling $74.08 Billion by 2030 Fueled by a Thrilling 29.0% CAGR

IO-Link Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global IO-link market generated $6.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $74.08 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 29.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. Ability to support huge level of Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols, advent of Industry 4.0, supportive government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation drive the growth of the global IO-link market size. However, consumption of compact machines hinders the market growth. On the other hand, continuous adoption of next-generation technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global IO-link market analyzed in the research include Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Siemens (Germany), ifm electronic GmbH (Germany), Balluff GmbH (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), SICK AG (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), Banner Engineering Corp (U.S.), and Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.).

Download Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 350+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14135

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global IO-link market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall IO-link market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current IO-link market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the IO-link market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the market trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global IO-link market based on type, component, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the IO-link devices segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the IO-link master segment.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14135

Based on industry vertical, the aerospace & defense segment contributed the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global IO-link market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the oil & gas segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

IO-Link Market Report Highlights

By Type

• IO-link Wired

• IO-link Wireless

By Component

• IO-link Master

• IO-link Devices

• Sensor Nodes

◦ Position Sensor

◦ Temperature Sensor

◦ Pressure Sensor

◦ Vibration Sensor

◦ Others

• Modules

• Actuators

• RFID Read Heads

• Others

By Application

• Machine Tool

• Handling & Assembly Automation

• Intralogistics

• Packaging

By Industry Vertical

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Others

More Research Reports:

Thermal Imaging Camera Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/allied-analytics/thermal-imaging-camera-market-2021-2030-investment-opportunities-and-business-development-strategies-by-industry-giants-teledyne-technologies-inc-synectics-plc-fluke-corp-seek-thermal-inc-satir-infratec-gmbh-cox-co-ltd

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/allied-analytics/wearable-fitness-trackers-market-growing-worldwide-as-rise-in-demand-for-health-monitoring-devices-2021-2028