Animal Rescue License Plate Supports House Rabbits
Ohio House Rabbit Rescue announces the launch of a logo license plate aimed at raising awareness of rescue rabbits.
By purchasing our specialty license plate, you’re directly contributing to the rescue, medical care, and adoption of abandoned, neglected or abused pet rabbits.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio House Rabbit Rescue (OHRR), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rabbit rescue and education, is thrilled to announce the launch of their logo license plate aimed at raising awareness of rabbits as companion animal pets. This unique license plate is now available to motorists across Ohio and offers an incredible opportunity to support an important cause while adding a touch of charm to their vehicles. The new license plate showcases an adorable Dutch rabbit with 'Ohio House Rabbit Rescue' written at the bottom.
— Beverly May, Founding Director of Ohio House Rabbit Rescue
“This initiative will help rescue and find loving homes for house rabbits in Ohio”, says Beverly May, the Founding Director of Ohio House Rabbit Rescue. “By purchasing our specialty license plate, you’re directly contributing to the rescue, medical care, and adoption of abandoned, neglected or abused pet rabbits. Every plate sold helps us save more of these wonderful animals.”
To obtain the rabbit-themed license plate, interested individuals can visit the OHRR website at ohiohouserabbitrescue.org or bmv.ohio.gov. By choosing this license plate, supporters not only demonstrate their commitment to rabbit rescue but also inspire others to help make a positive impact on animal lives.
OHRR is very grateful to State Representative Beth Liston, who sponsored legislation to create the license plate and to our volunteers, Tracy Wiczer, who led the effort, and Elizabeth Niswander, who designed the plate, for their help in making this logo license plate a reality.
About Ohio House Rabbit Rescue:
The mission of Ohio House Rabbit Rescue is to operate the Ohio House Rabbit Adoption Center, rescue abandoned pet rabbits, offer a robust adoption program and provide educational resources and programming on the proper care of rabbits as indoor companions. Ohio House Rabbit Rescue envisions a community where all pet rabbits live indoors as companions and have access to a proper diet, habitat and regular veterinary care for the duration of their life. OHRR was founded in 2009 when longtime rabbit owner, Beverly May, saw the need for a rabbit-specific adoption center in Central Ohio. Every year, in Central Ohio alone, over 900 rabbits are offered for surrender at animal shelters or rescues that are already at full capacity. Rabbits not placed in a shelter are frequently released outdoors, which is a death sentence for the fragile, prey animal. OHRR seeks a solution to this animal welfare problem by establishing and operating their adoption center, a facility that provides temporary housing and care for 30-35 rabbits at a time. Rabbits are the 3rd most surrendered pet, after cats and dogs. OHRR hosts the annual fall event Midwest BunFest - an event celebrating rabbits with vendors, rescue partners, and more.
Mia Ng
Ohio House Rabbit Rescue
+1 614-699-1003
director@ohiohouserabbitrescue.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok