PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2023 Bong Go advocates for youth engagement in sports as he lauds successful Palarong Pambansa Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his praise and support to all participants and organizers of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa, which was held in Marikina City, Metro Manila, from July 29 to August 5. Go, serving as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, hailed the successful execution of the event, overcoming challenges including inclement weather. "So far naman, so good at naging maayos at mapayapa. Congratulations po sa NCR (National Capital Region) for being the overall champion. At sa lahat ng sumali na dumayo pa at naglakbay pa mula sa probinsya, congratulations po sa inyong lahat," Go said during an interview on August 7, after assisting transport workers in Pasay City, Aside from the Palarong Pambansa, Go is also pushing for the institutionalization of the Philippine National Games to strengthen grassroots sports development through his filed Senate Bill No. 423. The initiative aims to discover and nurture athletes who could excel in international sports competitions, bring pride and international goodwill to the country, and address the longstanding challenges of Philippine sports in general. "Bilang chairman po ng Committee on Sports, suportado ko po itong mga Palarong Pambansa at meron din po akong nai-file sa Senado, itong i-institutionalize ng Philippine National Games," he said. "Parang mini-Olympics po ito sa grassroot level at meron din tayong naisabatas na noon itong National Academy of Sports sa Clark City," added Go. Go authored and co-sponsored the measure that became Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in 2020. The NAS provides high-quality secondary education with a special sports-oriented curriculum for gifted young Filipinos who wish to enhance their physical and mental sports capacities. With its main campus at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac, NAS commenced its first academic year on September 13, 2021. The senator is also a strong advocate of steering young people away from illegal drugs by encouraging them to participate in sports and other physically engaging activities. "Ilayo natin ang kabataan sa droga. Get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs. Dagdag pa rito, talagang matuturuan mula pagkabata ang sportsmanship and camaraderie," said Go. NCR emerged as the overall champion in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa, with a total of 85 gold, 74 silver, and 55 bronze medals. Western Visayas and CALABARZON regions also performed well, finishing second and third, respectively. "Congratulations po sa whole city sa Marikina," Go continued, extending his gratitude to the host city and its people. He also commended the Department of Education (DepEd) for the successful staging of the Palarong Pambansa and expressed his support for the agency's mission to advocate sportsmanship among the youth. "Congratulations po sa DepEd, headed by our Vice President and Secretary ng DepEd (Sara Duterte) sa matagumpay na pagdaraos po ng Palarong Pambansa," he added. The senator also took note of participants who competed despite facing various challenges. He mentioned one athlete who ran barefoot in the 400m run. "Makita n'yo, ang iba doon galing sa probinsya tumatakbo, nakapaa lang, pero mas prefer n'ya yata. Meron pong pinadalang sapatos sa kanya," he said, acknowledging the spirit and determination of young Filipino athletes. The upcoming 2024 edition of the Palarong Pambansa is slated to be held in Cebu City, and the subsequent 2025 event will be hosted by Ilocos Norte.