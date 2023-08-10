Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the killing of 17-year old in Navotas by PNP officers

Bilang isang ina, buong puso akong nakikiramay sa buong pamilya ni Jehrode Jemboy Baltazar. Kasama nyo akong maninindigan upang makamit ang mabilis at tunay na hustisya sa kanyang pagkamatay.

I condemn Jemboy's heinous killing in the strongest terms.

While the Philippine National Police's (PNP) immediate investigation and detention of the police officers involved in the killing of Jemboy is commendable, it is both alarming and suspicious as to why the officers were charged only with the lesser crime of 'reckless imprudence resulting in homicide' instead of the proper charge of 'homicide'.

Di hamak na mas maliit ang parusa sa reckless imprudence resulting in homicide (imprisonment of up to 4 years and 2 months) kumpara sa homicide (imprisonment of up to 20 years).

Malinaw na labag sa batas at sa mismong regulasyon ng PNP ang biglaang pagpapaulan ng bala sa isang sibilyan na hindi armado at wala namang ginagawang masama. There can be no justification nor any excuse for this "shoot first, ask questions later" approach of the members of the PNP in Navotas City.

Sana ay walang namumuong whitewashing, special treatment at paglimita sa parusang haharapin ng mga pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay Jemboy.

Sana ay magkaisa ang buong bansa sa pagsingil ng katarungan para kay Jemboy, kay Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz, Reynaldo de Guzman at iba pang kabataan na biktima ng extrajudicial violence. We need to end this "culture of violence and impunity" not only in the PNP but also in the entire government that has ruined so many lives - especially those of the poor and underprivileged.