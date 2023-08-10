Fiverr and England Football Star Bukayo Saka Launch Incubator Program For Young Entrepreneurs

Saka and Fiverr team up with Youth Beyond Borders (YBB) to support the growth of community-impact-focused entrepreneurs in the UK.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has announced the next phase of its partnership with England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, which centers around the launch of an incubator program, Ideatorr.



Ideatorr was created to provide young UK entrepreneurs the skills and networks to take their businesses to the next level as Fiverr and Saka continue into their partnership in their mission to level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs. Ideatorr will be hosted by social impact organization Youth Beyond Borders (YBB).

Inspired by Saka’s commitment to supporting his community, the program will target young entrepreneurs driving community-impact, helping them bring their business dreams to life. With the resources from Fiverr and YBB, the program aims to drive positive impact in the communities that supported Saka through his journey to become a professional footballer.

Commenting on the launch, Bukayo Saka said, “People have so many great ideas everyday and they often don’t know what the next steps are to bring that idea to life. The mentor program with Fiverr will help bring those ideas to life. It’s important that the next generation is given a platform and that’s what is special about Fiverr. Not only do they see the talent before the background of the person, but they have the passion and expertise to really help the younger generation from all backgrounds make their dreams and ambitions a reality.”

Starting on Friday the program will be accepting applicants to join the program. Up to 12 participants from the UK and aged between 18 to 25 will be selected to participate in the eight week incubator program. Instruction will be facilitated by a combination of YBB Facilitators, mentors, and guest speakers. Selected participants will also receive £1,500 worth of Fiverr credits giving them access to some of the world class freelance talent available on Fiverr. Participating mentors among others include Dr. Mark Prince OBE, Founder and Director of The Kiyan Prince Foundation and startup founder and keynote speaker, Ben Keene.

Bukki Adedapo, UK Country Manager, Fiverr, “We are delighted to move into this phase of our partnership with Bukayo Saka to launch our incubator program together. Bukayo has long been an inspiration, not just as a world class athlete but as a luminary in giving a voice to those who need it. Our goal at Fiverr is to create opportunities for anyone who wants to grow their business. Working alongside both Bukayo and the team at Youth Beyond Borders, we hope to give anyone, regardless of background, the chance to make their business dreams a reality.”

​​Jasper Kain, CEO, Youth Beyond Borders, “We are thrilled to be helping launch the incubator program alongside Fiverr and Bukayo Saka. The world is full of incredibly talented young people from so many different backgrounds. Through this program, we want to help give these socially minded people a chance to thrive. So often we hear incredible business ideas from people but they just don’t know how to get started. With Ideatorr, we want to change that. With Fiverr’s exceptional expertise in helping businesses grow and Bukayo Saka’s support, we believe we can give a platform to the next great purpose-driven businesses in the UK.”

To learn more about the Ideatorr program, click here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind – come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Siobhan Aalders

Molly Nolan

press@fiverr.com

Sam Keefe

sam.keefe@archetype.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b374a44f-2902-4065-9473-1379359de882

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa50c19f-265b-4289-bf8f-00d782fad112