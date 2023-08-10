DECLARATION FROM THE STATE INSURANCE COMMISSIONER REGARDING ASSISTANCE OF NONRESIDENT INDEPENDENT ADJUSTERS DUE TO FIRES ACROSS THE STATE

News Releases Posted on Aug 9, 2023 in Main

Pursuant to Hawaii Revised Statutes (“HRS”)§ 431:9-201(b), Insurance Commissioner Gordon I. Ito is issuing this declaration authorizing temporary assistance of nonresident independent adjusters due to fires across the State. The Insurance Commissioner has decided to allow nonresident independent adjusters to operate in the State temporarily to help handle the amount of work due to the fires. The Insurance Commissioner wants to ensure that adjusters and insurance companies can and will timely respond to property owners’ needs.

HRS § 431:9-201(b) allows nonresident independent adjusters to operate in Hawaii without a license for up to one-hundred-twenty days from the date of registration provided that:

The nonresident adjuster provide a copy of the adjuster’s current license in another state that has licensing requirements substantially similar to HRS § 431:9-222; and

Within three working days of the commencement of work by a nonresident adjuster, an insurance company, independent adjusting company, or producer that is using a nonresident adjuster shall provide on its letterhead to the Insurance Commissioner:

a. The name of the nonresident adjuster;

b. The nonresident adjuster’s Hawaii mailing and business addresses and phone numbers; and

c. The nonresident adjuster’s permanent home and business addresses and phone

An insurance company, independent adjusting company, or producer should utilize the Emergency Independent Adjuster form available at: https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins/files/2023/08/Form-for-EIA.pdf to provide information on nonresident adjusters identified in item 2.

Documents may be sent to:

Email: [email protected] dcca.hawaii. g ov

Fax: (808) 587-6714

Hawaii Insurance Division

335 Merchant Street, Room 213

Honolulu, HI 96813

Anyone who violates HRS§ 431:9-201(b) shall be assessed a civil penalty up to $5,000 for each violation. A person who knowingly violates this section shall be assessed a civil penalty not less than $1,000 and not more than $10,000 for each violation. Nonresident public adjusters are specifically excluded from this Declaration until a determination is made by the Commissioner as to the need for additional public adjusters. This Declaration will remain in effect thirty days from today unless specifically extended by the Commissioner.

Please direct any questions regarding this Declaration to the Insurance Licensing Branch at (808) 586-2788, or visit our website: http://cca.hawaii.g ov/ins .

PDF (Declaration from the State Insurance Commissioner Regarding Assistance of Nonresident Independent Adjusters Due to Fires Across the State)