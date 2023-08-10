DOH News Release-Hawai‘i Department of Health Approves Reopening of Paʻalaʻa Kai Bakery in Waialua, Oʻahu

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Paʻalaʻa Kai Bakery a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Paʻalaʻa Kai Bakery is located at 66-945 Kaukonahua Rd. in Waialua. The bakery had received a red placard on August 3, 2023, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on August 8 and found that all violations were resolved.

Paʻalaʻa Kai Bakery was advised to continue properly cold holding potentially hazardous food, properly rapidly cool potentially hazardous food, label potentially hazardous food with proper discard date and time labels, and to have a certified food handler present at all times while in operation.

# # #

About

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH)’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: (808) 953-0922