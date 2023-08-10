NEWS RELEASE: HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY ACTIVATES JOINT INFORMATION CENTER FOR WILDFIRES

HONOLULU —Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) has activated a Joint Information Center (JIC) in support of media operations regarding the August 2023 wildfires in Maui and Hawai‘i counties.

The JIC will handle all media inquiries for HI-EMA and the Hawaii National Guard, which includes state-level inquiries and interview requests.

A dedicated phone number for the JIC will be established on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Until then, please direct inquiries to [email protected] .

The JIC enables HI-EMA to bring together public information resources from other Hawaii state agencies and provides a single point of contact for media inquiries.

Members of the media are encouraged to use these coordinated contacts to ensure prompt attention to requests. The contact numbers and email are not to be shared with the public.

The JIC will operate from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. HST, until further notice.

# # #

Contact:

Adam Weintraub

Communication Director

(808) 620-5417

[email protected]