Global Adhesive Tapes Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $92.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The growth in the adhesive tapes market is due to the growth of the automotive industry and the rapid rise in demand for adhesive tapes from the automotive sector worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest adhesive tapes market share. Major players in the adhesive tapes market industry include 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Henkel AG.

Adhesive Tapes Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

• By Material Type: Polypropylene (PP), Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

• By Technology Type: Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Water-Based

• By End Use: Packaging, Consumer and Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4113&type=smp

Adhesive tapes are a combination of a material and an adhesive layer that can be used to join two objects or materials together. It consists of a pressure-sensitive adhesive, which is coated onto a backing material like paper, plastic film, cloth, or metal foil and has removable release liners protecting the adhesive before usage.

Read More On The Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Adhesive Tapes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Adhesives Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-adhesive-tapes-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

