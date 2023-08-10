Global Adaptogens Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, Forecast, And Competitors

Adaptogens Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Adaptogens Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adaptogens market size is predicted to reach $15.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The growth in the adaptogens market is due to the rising demand for healthy food and beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest adaptogens market share. Major players in the adaptogens market industry include REBBL, Nutra Industries Inc., Organic India, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd., PLT Health Solutions Inc., Xi’an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd.

Adaptogens Market Segments

• By Nature: Organic, Synthetic

• By Source: Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Astragalus, Holi Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Schisandra, Adaptogenic mushrooms, Other Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Dietary And Sports Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

• By Geography: The global adaptogens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adaptogens refer to the plant-based substances such as herbs used to help the human body manage stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. Adaptogens are added to food or beverages or consumed as tinctures.

