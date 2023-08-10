Shaftsbury Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, Criminal DLS, Violation of an RFA

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B3003747

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at 1825 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Street (US Route 7)/ Route 279 Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Attempting to Elude, Criminal DLS, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Louin P. Norton

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a Vermont State Trooper was stopped at a red light at the US Route 7 and Kocher Drive intersection in the Town of Bennington. At this time, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee ran through the stop light at approximately 60 miles per hour while travelling north. State Police immediately activated their emergency blue lights and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. State Police caught up to the vehicle at the North Bennington exit on Route 279 and followed the vehicle as it pulled into the Home Depot parking lot.

The vehicle continued driving through the parking lot failing to stop. The operator of the vehicle was observed and identified as a middle aged male with greying facial hair. At this time, State Police turned off their emergency equipment due to the operator's continued reckless driving.

At approximately 2137 hours, State Police were dispatched to a separate complaint in the Town of Pownal regarding a possible relief from abuse order violation. The vehicle involved in this incident was located at the Stewarts Shop in Pownal and identified as the same vehicle which failed to stop earlier in the evening. The male operator was identified as Louin P. Norton and it was confirmed he was the same male State Police observed in the vehicle earlier.

Norton was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the State Police Barracks in Shaftsbury for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Norton was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 08/28/2023 at 0815 hours for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/28/2023 at 0815 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

