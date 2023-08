St Albans Barracks, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004605

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 9th 2023 at 1921 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street North, Bakersfield

ACUSED: Peter Gagnon

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 09, 2023 at approximately 1921 dispatch received a report of a suspicious male at 466 Main Street North in the town of Bakersfield. Through investigation and witness statements Peter Gagnon (DOB: 07/03/1972) was identified as the operator. Gagnon was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway under the influence of alcohol. Ultimately Gagnon taken into custody and processed at the St Albans Barracks. He was later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 10/02/2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: October 2nd 2023 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Casey Harkins

Vermont State Police- St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

CaseyHarkins@vermont.gov

802-524-5993