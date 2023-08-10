Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 8/9/23 at approximately 2137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Louin P. Norton

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/9/23 at approximately 2137 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Sunflower Street in the Town of Pownal for a report of a red Jeep that was racing up and down the road. Another caller stated that the Jeep had hit something and left the park.

Troopers located the vehicle at Stewarts and identified the operator as Louin P. Norton (53) of North Adams. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and subsequently arrested Norton for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS.

Norton was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above-mentioned charges at a later time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/23 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.