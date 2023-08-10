Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,031 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003751

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/9/23 at approximately 2137 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 / Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Louin P. Norton                                                 

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/9/23 at approximately 2137 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Sunflower Street in the Town of Pownal for a report of a red Jeep that was racing up and down the road. Another caller stated that the Jeep had hit something and left the park.

 

Troopers located the vehicle at Stewarts and identified the operator as Louin P. Norton (53) of North Adams. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and subsequently arrested Norton for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS.

 

Norton was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above-mentioned charges at a later time.     

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/23 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more