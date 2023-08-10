Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003751
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/9/23 at approximately 2137 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4 / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Louin P. Norton
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Adams, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/9/23 at approximately 2137 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Sunflower Street in the Town of Pownal for a report of a red Jeep that was racing up and down the road. Another caller stated that the Jeep had hit something and left the park.
Troopers located the vehicle at Stewarts and identified the operator as Louin P. Norton (53) of North Adams. Troopers observed several indicators of impairment and subsequently arrested Norton for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS.
Norton was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation to appear in the Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division to answer to the above-mentioned charges at a later time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/23 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.