Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating two suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in the Fourth District.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at approximately 4:37 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded that the victims open the cash register. The suspects then removed currency from the cash register and fled the location on foot. CCN 23-129-623

On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at approximately 1:00 am, the suspects entered an establishment in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. One suspect brandished a handgun and demanded that the victim open the cash register. The suspects then removed currency from the cash register and fled in a vehicle. CCN 23-129-896

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.