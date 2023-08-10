Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces its operating and financial results for the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2023 (the “Quarter” and “First Half” respectively). Further information on the financial and operating results for the Quarter and First Half can be found in the management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and the unaudited financial statements which are available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR.

Financial Summary for the Quarter

Gross revenues of $37.0 million compared to $37.09 million achieved in the second quarter of 2022 (“Q2 2022”).

Gross profit of $10.9 million (Q2 2022: $17.9 million). Whilst Blanket Mine (“Blanket”) contributed $13.1 million, the group’s gross profit was affected by the costs of waste-stripping at the Bilboes oxide operation, notwithstanding a small revenue contribution of $2.2 million in the Quarter. Bilboes will be returned to care and maintenance with effect from October 1, 2023, and, pending the completion of the feasibility study for the sulphide project, the remaining oxides will be mined as part of the larger project.

EBITDA (excluding asset impairments, depreciation and net foreign exchange gains and losses) of $10.5 million in the Quarter and $11.2 million in the First Half (Q2 2022: $17.8 million; first half of 2022: $31.4 million).

On-mine cost per ounce 1 for the Quarter of $1,084 included the costs of the Bilboes oxide operation. At Blanket the on-mine cost per ounce was $915 (Q2 2022: $692). This increase was in large part due to the disappointing production performance in the Quarter; the production challenges now appear to have been addressed and July 2023 showed a material improvement in production and costs.

for the Quarter of $1,084 included the costs of the Bilboes oxide operation. At Blanket the on-mine cost per ounce was $915 (Q2 2022: $692). This increase was in large part due to the disappointing production performance in the Quarter; the production challenges now appear to have been addressed and July 2023 showed a material improvement in production and costs. All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $1,357 per ounce (Q2 2022: $984 per ounce). The AISC per ounce in the Quarter increased due to the factors referenced above which led to the higher on-mine cost per ounce.

The Company suffered a foreign exchange loss in the Quarter of $3.6 million (Q2 2022: $4.2 million gain) due to the significant devaluation of the RTGS Dollar to USD in June 2023. This affected operating profit and, accordingly, basic IFRS earnings per share (“EPS”) showed a 0.6 cent loss (Q2 2022: 87.7 cent profit). IFRS EPS reflects the movement in IFRS profit attributable to shareholders and the effect of new shares issued. Adjusted EPS of 10.0 cents (Q2 2022: 56.2 cents) is adjusted for realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses, impairments and fair value adjustments.

A dividend of 14 cents per share was paid in April 2023; a further dividend of 14 cents per share was paid in July 2023.

Group net cash outflows from operating activities of $2.2 million in the Quarter (Q2 2022: $16.7 million inflow) included waste-stripping activities at Bilboes and the payment of legacy creditors at Bilboes. The waste-stripping activities will facilitate access to the sulphide mineralization when the sulphide project is in operation.

Net cash and cash equivalents at the Quarter end were negative $2.9 million (Q2 2022: positive $10.9 million). However, the improved operating performance after the end of the Quarter led to cash inflow from operations before working capital changes (i.e. revenues less on-mine costs) of $7.7 million in July.



____________________________

1 Non-IFRS measures such as “on-mine cost per ounce”, “all-in sustaining cost per ounce” and “adjusted EPS” are used throughout this announcement. Refer to section 10 of the MD&A for a discussion of non-IFRS measures.

Operating Summary

17,436 ounces of gold were produced from Blanket in the Quarter (20,091 ounces produced in Q2 2022).

1,076 ounces of gold were produced from the Bilboes oxide operation in the Quarter.

Bilboes will be returned to care and maintenance.

34,653 ounces were produced in the First Half (38,605 ounces produced in the first half of 2022).

Published encouraging results from the drilling campaign at Blanket.

Commenced the direct sale of gold to an end refiner outside Zimbabwe.

Post Quarter Developments

Production at Blanket in July of 7,829 ounces of gold and strong operating cash flows therefrom demonstrate that production challenges in the First Half have been addressed.

The decision to return Bilboes to a care and maintenance status will stem cash outflows and losses for the remainder of the year.

On August 8, Caledonia sadly announced the death of a contractor who succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident at Blanket.



Outlook

The immediate strategic focus is to:

Achieve our reiterated production (75,000 to 80,000 ounces) and on-mine cost ($770 to $850 per ounce) guidance at Blanket for 2023.

Continue deep level drilling at Blanket with the objective of further upgrading inferred mineral resources, thereby potentially extending the life of mine.

Complete the Caledonia feasibility study on the Bilboes sulphide project to determine the best implementation strategy and financing requirements.



Commentary

After an encouraging start to the Quarter, continued operational challenges at Blanket meant that production was below expectations in May and the first half of June. These challenges have been addressed and production improved substantially in the second half of June and in July. 7,829 ounces of gold were produced at Blanket in July at an on-mine cost of $715 per ounce: Caledonia therefore maintains its production guidance for 2023 of between 75,000 and 80,000 ounces and its on-mine cost guidance of between $770 and $850 per ounce.

During the Quarter, the Company published encouraging results from the drilling campaign at Blanket. Approximately 5,600 meters of drilling were completed between January and the end of May 2023. Initial results indicate that the grades and widths of the existing Eroica ore body are generally better than expected. The Company intends to announce the results from drilling at the Blanket ore bodies in due course.

The Company conducted equity raises by way of placings in the previous quarter and this Quarter that targeted institutional investors in the UK, Europe, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The placings raised $16.6 million before expenses and it was encouraging to see demand from new and existing institutional investors whose support will help Caledonia achieve its growth plans in Zimbabwe.

During the Quarter, the Company commenced the direct sale of gold to an end refiner outside Zimbabwe. This arrangement is a big milestone for Caledonia and further demonstrates the pragmatic approach of the Zimbabwe authorities to resolve commercial issues facing gold producers. The arrangement applies not only to Blanket but to all Caledonia’s gold assets which should make it easier for Caledonia to arrange debt facilities to support the construction of new mines.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer Mark Learmonth said:

“Mining is never without its difficulties, and the first half of this year has certainly not been without its challenges. However, Blanket is now running better than expected and I look forward to achieving production guidance of between 75,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold for 2023.

“Due to the lack of confidence that the Bilboes oxide mine can operate profitably, it will return to care and maintenance with effect from October 1, 2023. In due course, the remaining oxide material will be mined and processed alongside the sulphide ore. This outcome has no bearing on the viability of the much larger sulphide project which was the reason for acquiring Bilboes. The results of the feasibility study on the project will be published before year end after which we will be able to establish the best development approach.

“In May, Caledonia announced the retirement of Leigh Wilson as Director and Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, a role that he had held for 10 years. I thank Leigh for his strong leadership; his strength, skills and experience have proved invaluable over this period. He is succeeded by John Kelly, who is a long-standing Non-Executive Director.”

Condensed Consolidated Statements of profit or loss and Other comprehensive income (Unaudited) ($’000’s) 3 months ended

June 30 6 months ended

June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 37,031 36,992 66,466 72,064 Royalty (1,963 ) (1,854 ) (3,443 ) (3,612 ) Production costs (20,726 ) (14,502 ) (40,576 ) (28,861 ) Depreciation (3,409 ) (2,639 ) (5,664 ) (4,702 ) Gross profit 10,933 17,997 16,783 34,889 Other income 168 1 186 3 Other expenses (1,461 ) (490 ) (2,099 ) (1,283 ) Administrative expenses (3,183 ) (2,908 ) (9,122 ) (5,279 ) Net foreign exchange (loss) gain (3,610 ) 4,172 (2,077 ) 5,081 Cash-settled share-based expense 9 57 (271 ) (310 ) Equity-settled share-based expense (221 ) - (331 ) (82 ) Net derivative financial instrument expenses (54 ) 41 (488 ) (1,697 ) Operating profit 2,581 18,870 2,581 31,322 Net finance costs (1,057 ) (175 ) (1,824 ) (291 ) Profit before tax 1,524 18,695 757 31,031 Tax expense (1,273 ) (5,314 ) (4,775 ) (10,033 ) Profit (loss) for the period 251 13,381 (4,018 ) 20,998 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (330 ) (852 ) (699 ) (159 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (79 ) 12,529 (4,717 ) 20,839 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (513 ) 11,378 (5,542 ) 17,318 Non-controlling interests 764 2,003 1,524 3,680 Profit (loss) for the period 251 13,381 (4,018 ) 20,998 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company (843 ) 10,526 (6,241 ) 17,159 Non-controlling interests 764 2,003 1,524 3,680 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period (79 ) 12,529 (4,717 ) 20,839 (Loss) earnings per share (cents) Basic (0.6 ) 87.7 (30.8 ) 132.3 Diluted (0.6 ) 87.7 (30.8 ) 132.3 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (cents) Basic 10.0 56.2 (17.3 ) 118.8 Dividends paid per share (cents) 14.0 14.0 28.0 28.0





Summarised Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ($’000’s) As at Jun-30 Dec-31 2023 2022 Total non-current assets 269,286 196,764 Inventories 18,454 18,334 Prepayments 3,940 3,693 Trade and other receivables 8,560 9,185 Income tax receivable 103 40 Cash and cash equivalents 12,785 6,735 Derivative financial assets 763 440 Total assets 313,891 235,191 Total non-current liabilities 13,779 9,291 Loan notes payable – short term portion 771 7,104 Lease liabilities – short term portion 136 132 Trade and other payables 17,161 17,454 Income tax payable 2,511 1,324 Cash-settled share-based payments - short term portion 660 1,188 Overdraft 15,692 5,239 Total liabilities 50,710 41,732 Total equity 263,181 193,459 Total equity and liabilities 313,891 235,191



