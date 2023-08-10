Laboratory Centrifuge Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Global Forecast Drivers For 2023-2032

Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laboratory Centrifuge Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the laboratory centrifuge market size is predicted to reach $1.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The growth in the laboratory centrifuge market is due to emergence of infectious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest laboratory centrifuge market share. Major players in the laboratory centrifuge market include Danaher Corporation, Sartorius, NuAire, Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Segments

• By Product: Equipment, Accessories

• By Model Type: Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor-Standing Centrifuges

• By Rotor Design: Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-Bucket Rotors, Vertical Rotors, Other Rotors

• By Application: Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics, Genomics, Proteomics, Blood Component Separation, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

• By Geography: The global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A laboratory centrifuge is a laboratory device used for separating the contents of a solution based on density using centrifugal force. Laboratory centrifuge systems are used in research laboratories, hospitals, or any facility that segregates material from liquid sample preparations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Laboratory Centrifuge Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

