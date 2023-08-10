Isostatic Pressing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Industry Report For 2023-2032

Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Isostatic Pressing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the isostatic pressing market size is predicted to reach $10.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The growth in the isostatic pressing market is due to rapidly growing aerospace and defense industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest isostatic pressing market share. Major isostatic press manufacturer include Kobe Steel Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., American Isostatic Presses Inc., EPSI, Pressure Technologies, Fluitron Inc., Sandvik AB.

Isostatic Pressing Market Segments

• By Type: Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP), Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP)

• By Offering: Systems, Services

• By Process Type: Wet Bag Pressing, Dry Bag Pressing

• By Capacity: Small Sized Hip, Medium Sized Hip, Large Sized Hip

• By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Automotive, Electronics And Semiconductor, Medical, Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Research And Development, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global isostatic pressing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Isostatic pressing refers to a powder metallurgy (PM) procedure that evenly presses a powder compact in all directions to provide the greatest possible uniformity of density and microstructure without the geometrical restrictions of uniaxial pressing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Isostatic Pressing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

