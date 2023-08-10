FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Open in Lamoille and Caledonia County

Disaster Recovery Centers will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 in Johnson (Lamoille County) and Danville (Caledonia County) to help Vermont residents affected by the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides. The joint recovery center, a temporary facility established in partnership between the town, the state of Vermont and FEMA, will help survivors apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and answer questions in person.

Regular hours for all recovery centers: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Lamoille County center is located at:

Northern VT University -- McClelland Hall

131 College Hill Road

Johnson, VT 05656

The Caledonia County center is located at:

Danville School

148 Peacham Road

Danville, VT 05828

Other centers are already open at:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

ASA Bloomer Building

88 Merchants Row, Suite 330

Rutland, VT 05701

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822



Springfield Health Center

100 River St.

Springfield, VT 05156

The Springfield center will close temporarily at 5 p.m. Aug. 10; it will reopen at 1 p.m. Aug. 12.

Jamaica Fire Department

4017 VT-30

Jamaica, VT 05343

FEMA relocates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners in determining those sites. Once a location begins to see a significant drop in registration visits, FEMA and the state coordinate new locations where the center may receive more traffic from those in need of assistance.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is Sept. 12, 2023.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.