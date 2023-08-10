Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for Typhoon Mawar Recovery Efforts in Guam

WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced today that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the territory of Guam to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Typhoon Mawar from May 22-29, 2023. 

The President authorized the federal cost-share for the major disaster declaration to be increased from 75% to 90%. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for Public Assistance, Hazard Mitigation, Housing Assistance and Other Needs Assistance for the total eligible costs.          

