If you live in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham or Windsor counties and were affected by the July severe storms and received initial rental assistance from FEMA you may be eligible for continued rental assistance.

Who is eligible

To be eligible to apply, survivors must meet the following conditions:

They were awarded initial rental assistance and used it as intended. The initial award covers two months.

They are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable, cannot be accessed or is not available due to the July severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

They cannot pay for housing without assistance.

They are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

They are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or can demonstrate progress toward one.

How to apply

Survivors applying for continued assistance must complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance. The Application is automatically sent approximately two weeks after the initial Rental Assistance award is approved. To request the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Request form, for questions about the Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, or help to complete the application call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Applicants should submit the following documents with the completed application:

Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older.

Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renter’s insurance, mortgage statements, real estate taxes, home insurance, etc.)

Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by the applicant and the landlord).

Submit to FEMA

The application form and supporting documents should be returned to FEMA in one of the following ways:

Mail them to FEMA, PO Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Fax them to 800-827-8112.

FEMA will evaluate the request to determine if the applicant is eligible. It is important for applicants to keep FEMA updated with their contact information and housing status.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

For the latest information about Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account at Twitter twitter.com/FEMARegion1 or the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA.

Follow the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemvt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.