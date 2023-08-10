Equestrian Apparel Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Equestrian Apparel

The Equestrian Apparel Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Female, Male), and Types (Clothes, Helmets, Boot, Gloves). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Equestrian Apparel Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Equestrian Apparel market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Equestrian Apparel Market worldwide?

UVEX

Decathlon

Horseware

Pikeur

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Ariat

Noble Outfitters

GPA

Kerrits

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

CASCO

Parlanti

KYLIN

Equetech

Devon-Aire

Tredstep

SSG Gloves

Equidorf

Short Description About Equestrian Apparel Market:

The Global Equestrian Apparel market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

Global Equestrian Apparel key players include UVEX, Decathlon, Horseware, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 15%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Helmets is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Female Equestrian Apparel, followed by Male Equestrian Apparel.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Equestrian Apparel Market

In 2020, the global Equestrian Apparel market size was USD 2512 million and it is expected to reach USD 2817 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Equestrian Apparel Scope and Market Size

Equestrian Apparel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Equestrian Apparel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Equestrian Apparel Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Equestrian Apparel

Female

Male

What are the types of Equestrian Apparel available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Equestrian Apparel market share In 2022.

Clothes

Helmets

Boot

Gloves

Which regions are leading the Equestrian Apparel Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

