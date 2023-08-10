Flash News - OKX Further Enhances Shark Fin Structured Product

NASSAU, Bahamas, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 10, 2023.



OKX Adds 'Auto Renewal' Feature to Shark Fin Structured Product

OKX has introduced an enhancement to its Shark Fin offering. Shark Fin is a principal-protected structured product that allows users to earn USDT regardless of which way the market moves.

By introducing an 'Auto Renewal' feature across both the three-day and seven-day Shark Fin products, users can enjoy continuous USDT gains by automatically reinvesting their principal in the next seven-day Shark Fin round without needing to wait for their funds to be unlocked.

OKX also recently introduced a new three-day term option for Shark Fin. Users have 24 hours to invest once the subscription window opens on Mondays at noon (UTC), with settlement taking place Friday of the same week. In addition to providing an additional investment option, the introduction of the three-day Shark Fin product to its seven-day offering provides users with greater liquidity and higher APYs.



Find out more about OKX Shark Fin here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

