New Frankenstein Movie Musical, Based on Mary Shelley’s Novel, Streams On-Demand
Written by composer/playwright/physicist Eric B. Sirota, it was re-imagined, filmed and edited for screen after successful three year Off-Broadway run on stage.
... a sweeping romantic movie musical about the human need for love and companionship, based on Mary Shelley's classic novel.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producers John Lant and Tamra Pica have announced that an independent film adaptation of their Off-Broadway hit musical, Frankenstein, by Eric B. Sirota, has been released and is available to stream on StreamingMusicals.com. It was recently adapted, re-staged, filmed, and edited for the screen in what is an exciting new hybrid between a stage performance and a movie musical, with an expanded score and full orchestration. See the website: https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com
Based on the novel, “Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus” by Mary Wollstonecraft, Shelley, with book, music, and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota, it is a sweeping romantic musical buoyed by its powerful score, about the human need for love and companionship. Published in 1818, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein recently celebrated its bicentennial, and this musical honors its source material as a contemporary work of musical theatre.
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is one of the few classic novels still frequently read, especially in schools. There is a discount for group licensing, good for both group showing or individual access for each student, details of which can be found on the website (under the tab "teachers").
Directed by Joe LoBianco, this film is produced by John Lant and Tamra Pica in collaboration with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions, and Gatehouse Entertainment. It was reimagined and restaged by John Lant for the film medium and directed by Joe LoBianco, with technical consultant Tom DiOrio and fellow producers Maarten Cornelis, Eric B. Sirota, and Cara London. Frankenstein was filmed in the historic Park Theatre in Union City, New Jersey. Studio recordings and post-production took place at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, New York.
The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature), Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), Tim Bacskai (Henry Clerval), Ren King (Innkeeper), Jay Lucas Chacon (Innkeeper), Daryl Glenn (Victor’s Father) and Lauren Coccaro (Justine), with Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado, Rebecca Ponticello and Melissa Cathcart.
The musical director is Kent Jeong Eun Kim, and the orchestrations are by Kent Jeong Eun Kim, Kim Jinhyoung & Eric B. Sirota.
The soundtrack album of the songs has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.
The world premiere Off-Broadway stage production of Frankenstein, which ran from 2017 to 2020, had original direction and choreography by Clint Hromsco, designs by Matthew Imhoff, lighting by Maarten Cornelis, costumes by Jennifer Anderson, make-up by Johna Mancini, properties by Tamra Pica, sound by Elizabeth Howell and music direction by Anessa Marie.
Later this year, Avail Films will release a DVD version of Frankenstein, as well as a CD of the soundtrack.
For further information, please visit https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com or https://www.StreamingMusicals.com to stream Frankenstein directly.
ERIC B. SIROTA (BOOK, MUSIC AND LYRICS)
Eric is a New Jersey-based composer and playwright, having written 5 full-length musicals. He studied musical composition in college and is an established and highly published research scientist with a Ph.D. in Physics. His musical, Frankenstein, played Off-Broadway at St. Luke’s Theatre in NYC for three years. His musical "Your Name on My Lips" had two productions at Theatre for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency where he wrote "A Good Day" - (Music, memory, an old flame and Alzheimer’s), currently in development and will be produced by The Shawnee Playhouse in September. As composer (with librettist Vin Morreale Jr.), Sirota wrote "A Day at the White House", which is slated for production later this year. Other works include The Flemington Oratorio and the dramatic musical setting of Unetane Tokef. website: https://EricSirota.com
JOE LOBIANCO (DIRECTOR)
Joe is an award-winning film Director and Director of Photography for feature and short films. As a director of film and music, Joe started his career working for commercial clients such as the NY Jets, Bloomingdales, and IBM. Joe’s photography has also been featured throughout the world and has circulated to millions. Joe directed the full-length feature film 3 Doors From Paradise now in worldwide distribution, the short films Quality Control, and multiple award-winning Dinner For Two. TV shows include The Toronto ArtHouse Film Festival Awards, the MMA show ChokeHold. He is also the director of photography for the children’s show Funikijam and Art Garfunkel music videos and promos as well as Off-Broadway plays such as Ximer. Joe was also the editor of the multiple award-winning documentary Keeping Christmas.
JOHN LANT (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)
John is a 40-year veteran in the entertainment industry and has been involved in over 700 television, film, music tours, and theatrical productions as a creative producer/director, consultant, and showrunner. An award-winning producer, director, writer, lighting, and set designer, John has mounted productions at Cal Arts, Ricardo Montalban, Powerhouse, Long Beach Playhouse, Glendale Center, Hollywood Playhouse, LATC, Ivy Substation, the Jewel Box Theatres and Write Act Repertory in LA. His work and productions garnered Drama-Logue, Diamond, ADA, NAACP Awards, LA Weekly and Backstage Picks of the Week, Garland, and Valley Theatre (LA) nominations, and receiving the California Service Award from the State Legislature for his Community Outreach and Service to the Arts in 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009. He has produced 17 Off-Broadway Plays and is currently the Producing Artistic Director of Write Act Repertory and is a TRU Board, APAP Presenter, and Associate SDC Member. He currently lives in New York, worked at Carnegie Hall for 13 years pre-COVID, and is out of producing offices here and in LA.
TAMRA PICA (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)
Tamra's theater and television work spans 35 years with credits ranging from prop designer to producer of plays, musicals, dance, and ice shows. She's produced over 15 Off-Broadway productions including the long-running Frankenstein, Swing, and Lili Marlene and LA premieres most recently: Path to Catherine. Alongside theater, Tamra's production, casting, and development television work can be seen for companies such as Disney, Sony, Cartoon Network, NBC Studios, TBS, CBS, MTV, ABC and FOX.
Frankenstein movie trailer