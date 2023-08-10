Construction Management Software Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Construction Management Software Market

Autodesk

Procore

Oracle

Trimble

Sage

Bentley Systems

Fieldwire

Jonas

Buildertrend

eSUB

CoConstruc

PENTA

CMiC

RedTeam

Bluebeam

Jinshi Software

Glodon

Yonyou

The Global Construction Management Software market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Construction management software, also referred to as construction project management software, helps users effectively manage construction projects, resources, and customers. Construction management software increases the efficiency and accountability of construction firms and businesses while streamlining previously manual processes, such as daily internal communications, job scheduling, punch listing, and QA/QC list creation. Construction management software is designed to work with or without an internet connection, bridging the gap between the onsite construction crew, project owner, and other stakeholders in real time.

The global Construction Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ 6520.8 million by 2028, from US$ 2146.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028.

The Construction Management Software market concentration is high. Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas, Buildertrend, eSUB, etc. are some of the leading players in Global Construction Management Software market. Top 3 took up about 40% of the global market in 2019. North America is the largest region of Construction Management Software in the world in the past few years. Total North America market took up about 30% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 30%, and APAC took about 27% in 2019. USA is now the key developers of Construction Management Software Platforms. Construction Management Software is mainly used by the following persons: Contractors, Owners, Managers, Engineers & Architects, etc. In which Contractors took up over 45% of the global market in 2019.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Construction Management Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Construction Management Software market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Construction Management Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Construction Management Software market.

Contractors

Owners

Managers

Engineers and Architects

Builders

Cloud-based Construction Management Software

On-premises Construction Management Software

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

