BIFA Wood Vietnam 2023 opens in Bình Dương

VIETNAM, August 10 - BÌNH DƯƠNG — The BIFA Wood Vietnam 2023 opened on Wednesday at the International Exhibition Centre (WTC Expo) in Bình Dương Province with almost 800 booths and more than 100 leading domestic and international enterprises participating.

The event features three main product categories: industrial equipment for wood processing, materials and accessories for the wood industry, and wood production technology. It serves as a platform for local and international woodworking businesses to collaborate, establish supply chains and evaluate advanced machinery from reputable manufacturers.

Aside from showcasing products, the fair includes visits to wood processing factories in Bình Dương, seminars on Canadian timber and markets, trade promotion discussions, and workshops on securing capital for timber businesses.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Quốc Trị highlighted Việt Nam's progress in the wood and forest product processing sector, achieving an export value of over US$17 billion in 2022. However, due to global conflicts and inflation, the export value dropped by 25.5 per cent to $7.8 billion in the first seven months of 2023.

He emphasised that the fair presents an opportunity for businesses to enhance production capacity, explore new markets, innovate technology, and convert challenges into opportunities. — VNS