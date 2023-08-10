Office of the Governor – News Release – Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires
HONOLULU ̶ Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has issued a third emergency proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing wildfire disaster in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.
The Third Proclamation extends the emergency period through August 31, extending the August 15 end date in the second EP.
The new proclamation also makes it easier for state and local authorities to assist in the response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.
An executed copy of the third emergency proclamation can be found here.
