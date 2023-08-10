Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,044 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

HONOLULU  ̶  Acting Governor Sylvia Luke has issued a third emergency proclamation (EP) relating to the ongoing wildfire disaster in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.

The Third Proclamation extends the emergency period through August 31, extending the August 15 end date in the second EP. 

The new proclamation also makes it easier for state and local authorities to assist in the response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.

An executed copy of the third emergency proclamation can be found here. 

 

# # #

 

Media Contacts:  

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: (808) 586-0120

Email: [email protected]

  

Makana McClellan  

Director of Communications  

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi 

Cell: (808) 265-0083  

Email: [email protected]   

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more