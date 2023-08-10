Westminster Barracks / VCR and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005378
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/9/23 at approximately 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 South, Windsor
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Robert Blanchard
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
SUMMARY:
On the above date and time, A Trooper with Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle violation and conducted a stop on the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Blanchard. Blanchard was found to be driving with a criminally suspended license and in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Blanchard was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 9/26/23 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/26/23 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
