Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4004732
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at approximately 1619
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2 (Drug)
ACCUSED: Jared Parks
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 9, 2023, at approximately 1619 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle operating without a front tire. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jared Parks (41). During the stop, signs of impairment were observed. Parks was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) roadside and was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion DUI. Parks was transported to the Castleton Police Department barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2023 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.