Rutland Barracks // DUI Drug #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4004732

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/09/2023 at approximately 1619

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 (Drug)

ACCUSED: Jared Parks

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 9, 2023, at approximately 1619 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle operating without a front tire. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jared Parks (41). During the stop, signs of impairment were observed. Parks was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) roadside and was subsequently placed into custody for suspicion DUI. Parks was transported to the Castleton Police Department barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.