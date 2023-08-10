Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

Medidata

IQVIA

Labcorp

PRA Health Sciences

Parexel

ICON

Oracle

CRF Health

Clinical Ink

Medable

Science 37

The Global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The FDA defines decentralized clinical trials as those executed through telemedicine and mobile or local healthcare providers, using processes and technologies that differ from the traditional clinical trial model.

Decentralized clinical trials are conducted remotely, with patient subjects remaining at home during a significant portion, or all, of the study. However, the decentralized clinical trial model is designed for more just patient participants.

The global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market size is projected to reach US$ 18950 million by 2028, from US$ 7135 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2028.

Global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) key players include Medidata, IQVIA, Labcorp, PRA Health Sciences, Parexel, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

North America is the largest production region, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 30 percent. In terms of product, Interventional is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oncology, followed by Cardiovascular, etc.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Others

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

