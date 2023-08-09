Vietnam Marks First Stop for Pacific Partnership 2023

Returning to Vietnam for the 12th time, Pacific Partnership enables participants, including U.S. and Vietnamese personnel, to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships.

"This year, as we mark the 10-year anniversary of our Comprehensive Partnership, we rededicate ourselves to enhancing bilateral cooperation in humanitarian endeavors,” said U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, Marc E. Knapper.

“Over the last 18 years, Pacific Partnership has translated our leaders' commitments into tangible actions, fostering a safer and more secure future for our people. Our now 28-year bilateral relationship ensures that both current and future generations reap the benefits. Vietnam's role as a partner in the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific underscores the vital importance of our partnership in shaping a brighter, safer, and more resilient future,” said Knapper.

At the invitation of host nations, the Pacific Partnership’s mission partners conduct tailored humanitarian civic action preparedness activities in areas such as engineering, disaster response, public health, and host nation outreach events. This year’s mission will feature nearly 1500 personnel from partner nations from Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

“The 2023 Pacific Partnership mission demonstrates our longstanding commitment to the Indo-Pacific while further strengthening enduring relationships and cooperation with partner-nations like Vietnam,” said Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Task Force 73 and Executive Agent for this year’s mission.

While in Phu Yen, Pacific Partnership 2023 will provide tailored medical care focusing on subject-matter exchanges and community education; constructing of a new building for Hoa Dinh Tay Primary School; and renovating Le Quy Don School, Hoa Hoi Primary School, Tran Phu Primary School; and knowledge exchanges with exercises covering disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band will perform alongside Vietnamese musicians in a variety of community engagements.

“I am honored to lead the men and women of Pacific Partnership and am excited to begin our mission in Vietnam as we strengthen not only our deep ties with Vietnam but our partners as well,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Claudine Caluori, Pacific Partnership 2023 Mission Commander. "I look forward to sharing experiences and exchanging expertise so we can collectively build skills that will last well after the mission.”

As part of PP23 the mission team will conduct missions throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Islands.

