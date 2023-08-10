Boxboard Packaging Market to Reach $132.9 Bn By 2032 | Tora, Sappi, Nippon, Mondi, Metsa, ITC, Smurfit, Westrock

global boxboard packaging industry generated $74,421 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $132,882.8 million by 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Boxboard Packaging Market," The boxboard packaging market was valued at $74.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $132.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Boxboard packaging, also known as cartoon packaging, refers to the use of boxboard material for creating boxes, cartons, and containers to pack and protect various products. Boxboard is a type of paperboard that is thicker and more rigid than conventional paper, which makes it perfect for packaging uses in the food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and electronic industries. Additionally, boxboards are often constructed from several layers of compressed and joined recycled paper fibers. It has various benefits for packaging, including printability, adaptability, environmental friendliness, and many others.

Leading Market Players: -

Tora Enso Oyj

Sappi Limited

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Mondi Group

Metsa Group

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

ITC Limited

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Westrock Company



quote The global boxboard packaging market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the growth of the packaging industry. The growing need towards the adoption of sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions is a major factor driving the growth of the market. quote

In accordance with trends, customers tend to spend 8% or less of their total grocery budget on brands they like. Customers priorities product freshness as the key component of satisfaction. The demand toward longer life and authentic taste of the food has grown. The food packaging solutions which is having a significant boxboard packaging market share help in increasing the safety and quality of food. In addition, it helps in extending the shelf life and helps in retaining the beneficial effects of processing. Cosmetic products help in improving customer attraction. In addition, cosmetic products help in enhancing the appearance and boosting the self-esteem of the consumer. Owing to this, the freshness and quality of cosmetic products has become more important to consumers. Boxboard packaging is often made from recycled materials and is recyclable itself, making it an attractive choice for those looking to reduce their environmental impact. In addition, boxboard packaging provides ample space for branding, product information, and attractive designs. Many businesses recognize the importance of packaging as a marketing tool and invest in well-designed boxboard packaging to create a positive brand image and enhance the overall customer experience. Thus, this is helping in boxboard packaging market growth.

Moreover, boxboard packaging is available in various thicknesses and grades, making it suitable for a wide range of products. It can be easily customized, folded, and shaped to fit specific products, making it a versatile option for packaging various items such as consumer goods, electronics, cosmetics, food, and more. In addition, consumers increasingly value convenience and packaging that is easy to handle. Boxboard packaging offers features such as easy opening, resealability, and lightweight design, which align with consumer preferences and contribute to its growing demand. Furthermore, governments and regulatory bodies have implemented stricter regulations on packaging materials, particularly those that are non-recyclable or harmful to the environment. Boxboard packaging meets many of these requirements, making it a preferred choice for businesses aiming to comply with regulations and reduce their environmental footprint.

However, alternative packaging materials like plastic flexible packaging and congregated cardboard competing with boxboard packaging. The advantages of this material included light brightness, adaptability, and affordability. In addition, compared to certain plastic or coated materials, boxboard packaging often exhibits lower levels of moisture resistance. This can be constraint when packaging products that require high moisture protection such as liquid or perishable goods. In such a case, alternative packaging solutions may be performed. which can pose a challenge to the boxboard packaging industry.

On the contrary, with the rise of online shopping, there has been a significant increase in the demand for packaging materials. Boxboard packaging is widely used for shipping products purchased online, as it offers protection, durability, and ease of customization. Furthermore, growth in the e-commerce industry, as well as shift in treads toward packaged food consumption in both developing and developed countries propel the demand for boxboard packaging. Rise in digitalization and internet penetration create a favorable environment for e-commerce business. Developing countries, such as India, are putting a greater emphasis on digitalization, which propels increase in the number of e-commerce sites in the country. Companies are expected to invest extensively in creating new warehouses as the presence of e-commerce websites grows, which have a beneficial impact on the market which is further helping in expansion of boxboard packaging market size.

The global boxboard packaging market is segmented into type, grade, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into paperboard boxes and corrugated cardboard boxes. Depending on the grade, it is classified into virgin and recyclable. On the basis of end-user industry, it is segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, electronics, automotive, and others.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Findings of the Study

By material, the soft wooden segment was the largest revenue generator in 2022.

By material, the soft wooden segment was the largest revenue generator in 2022.

By price, the medium segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.

By distribution channel, the offline segment generated the highest revenue in 2022.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global boxboard packaging market throughout the study period.

The global boxboard packaging market forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 is included in the report

The global boxboard packaging market forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 is included in the report



