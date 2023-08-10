Pulse of the City News Honors Latest Winners of its Customer Satisfaction Award

From first-time winners to those with more than a decade of awards, Pulse of the City News recognizes those who set the bar for excellent customer service.

LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- From first-time winners to those with more than a decade of awards, Pulse of the City News recognizes those companies that set the bar high for excellent customer service Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries that provide an excellent customer experience.Absolute Refrigeration, Heating, & Air Conditioning of Lubbock, Texas, ( https://absoluterefrigerationhvac.com/ ) has earned its first Pulse Award . With 18 years of experience in the industry, the family-owned company provides affordable, high-efficiency HVAC solutions for residential and commercial clients. One way Absolute ensures the best experience for all its customers is by focusing on delivering quality HVAC products, services, installations and repairs, in addition to maintaining a well-educated service team. According to Absolute, putting the needs of customers first isn’t another tagline, it’s a way of doing business. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/a-absolute-refrigeration-and-air-conditioning-co-Hollywood-FL EverDry Waterproofing of Grand Rapids ( https://everdrygrandrapids.com/ ) is also a first-time recipient of the Pulse Award. A locally owned company, EverDry specializes in basement waterproofing, foundation repair, indoor air quality and mold prevention, and crawlspace waterproofing and encapsulation. The company’s patented, safe and effective waterproofing method can be used on foundations consisting of poured concrete, block, brick, stone, red clay tile plus crawl spaces and slabs. Its advanced technologies and methods ensure homes stay dry and free from water damage. This is all due to the 20-plus years of experience and expertise of the company’s owners and employees. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/everdry-waterproofing-of-grand-rapids-Grand-Rapids-MI Americraft, Inc. of Downers Grove, Ill., ( https://americraft1.com/ ) has earned its 12th consecutive Pulse Award, building on a long reputation of excellent customer service. In business for two decades, Americraft is the source for completely custom home remodeling services, from kitchens and bathrooms to entire home renovations. The Americraft team helps customers design the ideal remodeling plans for their home and turns those into reality. At Americraft, complete customer satisfaction is the goal, which is met every day by a remarkable dedication to service, craftsmanship and professionalism. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/americraft-inc-Downers-Grove-IL What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com