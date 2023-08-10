The Demand Is High: Vivo Hospitalists Empowers Physicians With Lucrative Locum Tenens Choices
Connecting Physicians with Flexible and High-Paying Hospitalist Assignments across Kentucky, Arkansas, and IndianaLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivo Hospitalists, a pioneering physician recruiting company, is proud to announce a groundbreaking opportunity for physicians seeking unparalleled financial rewards and a life of flexibility. With a focus on empowering physicians, Vivo Hospitalists connects medical professionals with high-paying locum tenens hospitalist jobs in addition to offering a generous, uncapped referral opportunity.
In the volatile landscape of healthcare, locum tenens professionals emerge as one of the most lucrative and secure careers in medicine. Vivo Hospitalists understands that a physician’s career aspirations encompass both professional and financial goals. With an average compensation of $14.7k for a 7-day assignment featuring 12-hour shifts, alongside an enticing starting rate of $175 per hour, Vivo Hospitalists offers physicians a tangible opportunity to take charge of their financial future while embracing substantial freedoms.
At the heart of Vivo Hospitalists is a team of dedicated professionals who understand the importance of compensation and the unique needs of physicians. “Our goal is simple yet impactful – to find physicians and connect them with the highest paying locum tenens hospitalist jobs,” says Dr. Robert Cline, D.O., CEO of Vivo Hospitalists. With contracts spanning seven esteemed hospitals across three states – Kentucky, Arkansas, and Indiana – Vivo Hospitalists offers physicians exclusive access to a network of lucrative locum hospitalist jobs.
Pursuing a role through Vivo Hospitalists is not only an ingenious career move; it also signals a meaningful lifestyle change. With the weight of student loan debt, inflation, savings goals, and additional financial burdens, approaching work from a new angle is crucial. Vivo Hospitalists is eager to assist physicians in finding this path by offering competitive pay while allowing them to set their own hours and enjoy freedom and control over their schedules.
The opportunity to craft a personalized schedule enables physicians to spend more time advancing their careers, cherishing quality moments with loved ones, or pursuing personal passions. By working in a supportive environment with clear expectations, physicians can redirect their energies toward providing extraordinary patient care, getting back to the root of their practice and passion for medicine.
Vivo Hospitalists’ locum tenens roles also promise a reduced administrative burden. In a field where paperwork and credentialing processes can be time-consuming and arduous, Vivo Hospitalists takes care of these complexities. This commitment to streamlining administrative tasks further supports the company’s mission to provide physicians the invaluable gift of time.
At the core of Vivo Hospitalists’ success lies community. Recognizing the power of networks, Vivo Hospitalists has introduced an uncapped referral bonus program, enabling physicians to convert their connections into substantial earnings. By referring fellow physicians, individuals are eligible for a $2500 bonus per referral, an unprecedented offer in the staffing industry.
Amidst a healthcare industry grappling with a shortage of hospitalists, the urgency to fill these critical roles has never been more evident. Many hospitals are faced with understaffing issues, making physicians’ expertise indispensable. Vivo Hospitalists invites physicians to step into this transformative narrative, where their dedication heals patients, their passion shapes their future, and their earnings secure their dreams.
Physicians seeking the highest paying jobs that offer more than just monetary gains are encouraged to step into the power of locum tenens and visit Vivo Hospitalists at vivohospitalists.com.
About Vivo Hospitalists:
Vivo Hospitalists is a trailblazing physician recruiting company that connects physicians with the highest paying locum tenens hospitalist jobs. With contracts spanning hospitals across Kentucky, Arkansas, and Indiana, Vivo Hospitalists offers exclusive access to opportunities that empower physicians to embark on a fulfilling medical career. The company’s commitment to transparency and personalization seeks to address the nationwide physician shortage while ensuring uninterrupted patient care. Learn more at vivohospitalists.com.
Dr. Robert Cline
Vivo Hospitalists
info@vivohospitalists.com