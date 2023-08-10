MY1PICK Latest Data Reveals: BTS Members SUGA and RM Side by Side Take the Top Spot on 'KM CHART' as Kings of K-POP

SEOUL, KOREA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY1PICK (owned by Doohub) Latest Data Reveals: The BTS members SUGA and RM showed their presence as kings of K-POP by taking the first place in the KM CHART's 2nd SEASON BEST K-MUSIC and K-MUSIC Artist categories.





'KM CHART', hosted by the 'KOREA MANAGEMENT FEDERATION', is a reliable and fair K-POP chart that obtains and evaluates accurate metadata through South Korea's top fandom platform 'MY1PICK' to identify K-POP global trends.

The KM CHART has a total of 6 categories: K-MUSIC / K-MUSIC ARTIST / HOT CHOICE (Male / Female) / and ROOKIE (Male / Female). They are revealed on a monthly and quarterly basis. The SEASON BEST winners are awarded trophies, and you can check the trophy awards and acceptance speech videos on the official KM CHART website.

Following the 1st SEASON BEST in April, the 2nd SEASON BEST in July had a great competition as fans passionately voted until the deadline. Amidst this fierce competition, SUGA 'People Pt.2' won the 1st place in K-MUSIC, while RM took the 1st spot for K-MUSIC Artist.

In the HOT CHOICE (Male / Female) category, the winners were Lee Chan-won and SECRET NUMBER. As for the ROOKIE (Male / Female) category, BOYNEXTDOOR and Kep1er took the spot, stabilizing their stance as a next-generation rookie group.

In the meantime, Jisoo from BLACKPINK with her song 'Flower' and (G)I-DLE 'Queencard' continue to be active as global artists, staying at the 11th and 12th place in the K-MUSIC category, leaving a somewhat displeasing record. However, Jimin 'Like Crazy' took the 2nd place, and RM 'Wild Flower' took the 6th place, to once again trademark BTS' global reputation amidst the great nominees.

In the approaching 3rd SEASON BEST, the attention is centered on who will be honored with being 1st place. In the meantime, the August KM CHART Preference Survey has started. The survey will be held for 15 days, from August 10 to 24, and the SEASON BEST nomination benefits will be given to those who rank from 1st to 10th. To vote, you can check the real-time voting status in the free 'MY1PICK' app.

A representative from MY1PICK said, "To celebrate the 2nd SEASON BEST award, we are having a merch event with autographs from past winners and popular Korean artists. We are preparing to have diverse events in order to present a much more satisfying service." Autograph merchandise by famous artists, such as SECRET NUMBER, Kep1er, and TFN, can be found through MY1PICK.

