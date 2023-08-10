Update on Maipalaoa Bridge project on Farrington Highway

Main, News Posted on Aug 9, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is issuing the following update on the Maipalaoa Bridge project. Work will resume in the area in August 2023 after previous construction delays.

Phase 3, which began in April 2023, was recently stopped due to the discovery of a cable line not previously known to the contractor. For safety reasons, work was halted to perform further scanning to identify where the cable lies in proximity to the work area.

Work will resume the week of Aug. 21. for demolition work on the remainder of the old bridge and the installation of drill shaft foundations for the new bridge abutments. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

The anticipated completion date for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project has been postponed to June 2024, due to 3-months of unanticipated construction delays for unknown utilities, other contractor delays and 25 unworkable days due to weather.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

###