Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,024 in the last 365 days.

Update on Maipalaoa Bridge project on Farrington Highway

Posted on Aug 9, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is issuing the following update on the Maipalaoa Bridge project. Work will resume in the area in August 2023 after previous construction delays.

Phase 3, which began in April 2023, was recently stopped due to the discovery of a cable line not previously known to the contractor. For safety reasons, work was halted to perform further scanning to identify where the cable lies in proximity to the work area.

Work will resume the week of Aug. 21. for demolition work on the remainder of the old bridge and the installation of drill shaft foundations for the new bridge abutments. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

The anticipated completion date for the Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project has been postponed to June 2024, due to 3-months of unanticipated construction delays for unknown utilities, other contractor delays and 25 unworkable days due to weather.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

 

###

You just read:

Update on Maipalaoa Bridge project on Farrington Highway

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more