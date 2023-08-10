CBP Officers seize over $19 million in methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge
LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge seized methamphetamine that totaled over $19,000,000 in street value.
“Frontline officers at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This massive drug bust is a prime example of the efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of hard narcotics seeping into our communities.”
The seizure occurred on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado hauling a trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of plaster for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 2135.83 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity.
The narcotics had a street value of $19,093,110.
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
