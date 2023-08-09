Governor Abbott Orders A Special Election Throughout The State Of Texas On November 7, 2023

TEXAS, August 9 - August 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, the 88th Regular Session of the Texas Legislature convened in January 2023 in accordance with Article III, Section 5, of the Texas Constitution and Section 301.001 of the Texas Government Code; and

WHEREAS, during that session, the Legislature approved thirteen joint resolutions proposing thirteen particular constitutional amendments by a vote of two-thirds of all members of each house, pursuant to Article XVII, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution; and

WHEREAS, the 88th Texas Legislature, Second Special Session, convened in June 2023 in accordance with Article III, Sections 5 and 40, and Article IV, Section 8, of the Texas Constitution; and

WHEREAS, during that special session, the Legislature approved one joint resolution proposing one particular constitutional amendment by a vote of two-thirds of all members of each house, pursuant to Article XVII, Section 1, of the Texas Constitution; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to the terms of those resolutions and in accordance with the Texas Constitution, the Legislature has set the date of the election for voting on the fourteen proposed constitutional amendments to be November 7, 2023; and

WHEREAS, Section 3.003 of the Texas Election Code requires the election to be ordered by proclamation of the governor;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Statutes of the State of Texas, do hereby order a special election to be held throughout the State of Texas on the FIRST TUESDAY AFTER THE FIRST MONDAY IN NOVEMBER, the same being the SEVENTH day of NOVEMBER, 2023.

NOTICE THEREOF IS HEREBY GIVEN to the COUNTY JUDGE of each county, who is directed to cause said election to be held in the county on such date for the purpose of adopting or rejecting the fourteen constitutional amendments proposed by fourteen joint resolutions, as submitted by the 88th Texas Legislature, Regular Session, and the 88th Texas Legislature, Second Called Session, of the State of Texas.

Pursuant to Sections 52.095, 274.001, and 274.002 of the Texas Election Code, the propositions for the joint resolutions will appear as follows:

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 1

“The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 2

“The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 3

“The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 4

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 5

“The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 6

“The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 7

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 8

“The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 9

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 10

“The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 11

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 12

“The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 13

“The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION NO. 14

“The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

The secretary of state shall take notice of this proclamation and shall immediately mail a copy of this order to every county judge of this state, and all appropriate writs will be issued, and all proper proceedings will be followed, to the end that said election may be held and its result proclaimed in accordance with law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 9th day of August, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor of Texas

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

