Nighttime closure of Aolele Street scheduled on Aug. 14 and 15, for paving work

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that Aolele Street will be closed in both directions between the Post Office and Nimitz Highway on Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., for paving work. Roadwork details are as follows.

During roadwork hours, motorists are advised to use Rodgers Boulevard as an alternate route, as Nimitz Highway will be accessible to U.S. Post Office Vehicles only.

On Monday night, August 14, the southbound lane will be paved, and Post Office traffic will exit onto Aolele Street and back towards the airport. On Tuesday night, Aug. 15, the northbound lane will be paved, and Post Office traffic may exit onto Aolele Street to Nimitz Highway. See below for a visual of the closure.

Electronic message boards will be in place to notify motorists of closure information. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be on site assisting with traffic control. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

Paving work in the southbound lane.

Paving work in the northbound lane.

###

