FOR THE FIRST TIME, A HISPANIC PARADE IN THE HAMPTONS OF NEW YORK

1st Hamptons Hispanic Parade and Festival

Historic Parade to be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, alongside the 12th Peru to the World Expo culinary fair.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The traditional gastronomic fair, 12th PERU TO THE WORLD EXPO 2023, arrives this year with a new challenge in its twelfth edition: the organization of the First Hispanic Parade and Festival in the exclusive area of East Hampton, New York, featuring delegations from the Hispanic community in the USA.The event is scheduled for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2023, starting with a one-mile route of floats and flags at 11 am, leading to the historic Herrick Park in East Hampton, where the 12th Perú to the World Expo 2023 (PTWE) Gastronomic Fair will take place, featuring renowned Peruvian chefs from that are coming from around the world."In this exclusive area, where famous entrepreneurs and artists reside, we will have the opportunity for the first time to showcase our Hispanic pride with delegations from Peru, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Venezuela, among others, thanks to the co-production by Commissioner Sandra Meléndez of East Hampton Village," said Melvi Dávila, Executive Director of PTWE. "The First Hamptons Parade and Festival will be a collective effort of the Peru to the World Expo Foundation and the East Hampton Village Foundation," she added.Each representation will march with its own band and Grand Marshal, with floats and motor vehicles adorned with banners and national symbols in a historic cultural demonstration. "We welcome the notable Hispanic community in the area, who will undoubtedly make their presence felt on this occasion," expressed Sandra Meléndez, Commissioner of East Hampton Village.This year, the Parade's Grand Marshal for the Peruvian delegation will be the renowned chef Juan Chipoco, founder of a gastronomic empire that includes prestigious restaurant brands in Miami such as Cviche 105, Pollo & Jarras, among others. The Peruvian Grand Marshal representing the women will be the young Peruvian entrepreneur Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latino Wall Street, likewise as Entrepreneur of the year we will be recognizing Anntonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House. Ecuadorian Grand Marshal for this occasion will be the entrepreneur Clever Lopez who will be leading the Ecuadorian delegation together with Veronica Chumbi, renowned editor of Hamptons On Line.The Peruvian Godfather of this historic moment will be the successful entrepreneur Jorge Berrios, founding president of Aquaworld Systems, along with the godmother, Marcela Carlin, a renowned executive of Goya Foods. Likewise, the delegation will be joined by the renowned physician, Federico Martínez, who is also the president of the Ignacio de Loyola University - USIL. They will receive the "Lifetime Award of Excellence 2023," PTWE's highest honor. "This prestigious recognition will stand as a testament to their outstanding development as Latinos, dedication, and impeccable pursuit of excellence," said Dávila.The 12th edition of Perú to the World Expo (PTWE) in 2023 will also feature the participation of the Brand Ambassador of Peru and owner of Senorio de Sulco, Flavio Solorzano, accompanied by other prestigious chefs, including Roger Arakaki, Danny Kou, and Michael Ciuffardi. Among other confirmed personalities, Salvadoran leader Tony Villalobos will participate as the Grand Marshal of the El Salvador representation.As is tradition for PTWE, the select group of guests will have the opportunity to taste the most exquisite Peruvian dishes, along with cocktails made with the famous Pisco, Peru's national drink, in an atmosphere of music and folk dances, reflecting the country's rich gastronomic diversity and promoting regional tourism, both within and outside the national territory.Peru to the World Expo is a nonprofit organization that has socially contributed to education and has provided humanitarian aid to children in need for years. This year, part of the proceeds will support the city of Piura in its fight against the proliferation of dengue.For more information and tickets, visit www.ptwe.org , call (201) 759 2764, or email mdavila@prinnovationusa.com.

Peru To The World Expo in New York