Parental Controls for Social Media on Mobile Devices: A How-To Video

Researchers have found that adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media are at increased risk for depression, anxiety, and other poor mental health outcomes. Parents and caregivers should work with children to ensure their social media use is not excessive and should familiarize themselves with the tools built into most mobile devices that can be used to monitor screen time and set limits on both usage time and content.

ACHI has created this video as a resource to help parents and caregivers understand how to find and use parental controls on mobile devices: